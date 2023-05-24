CEAT Specialty presented advanced agricultural tyre range at Balmoral Show 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAT Specialty, leading tyre manufacturer, showcased its range of agricultural tyres at Balmoral Show 2023- Northern Ireland's largest agri-food event. The event took place at the Balmoral Park, Lisburn from May 10th to 13th, 2023.
CEAT Specialty showcased an array of agricultural products, including Torquemax VF, Yieldmax, Farmax R70, Farmax R65, MPT 800, Floatmax RT and Floatmax FT.
The range of agricultural tyres are designed to cater to the changing needs of farmers and help them maximise their yields and productivity. The range is designed to provide maximum traction, stability, and durability.
Mr. Ganesh Iyer, President, CEAT Specialty Europe, added: "Our unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in every tyre we create, and we are delighted to have exhibited top-performing tyres at this year’s Balmoral Show, that offer increased productivity and efficiency, all at accessible prices."
CEAT Specialty partnered with JB Tyres (distributor in the Ireland) to display its range of agriculture tyres. "We are delighted to have partnered with CEAT Specialty at the Balmoral Show 2023. We believe that CEAT’s range of advanced and competitively priced tyres are a game-changer for farmers across Ireland", said James Barfoot, JB Tyres Ltd.
About CEAT
CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, and CEAT tyres are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.
The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.7 billion.
In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tyres, as well as special application off road tyres. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com/uk/
Shivani Gandhi
