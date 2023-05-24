Gushcloud Thailand wins PRCA Award 2023 for #talkxic social media campaign against cyberbullying
At Gushcloud we strive to make a positive influence in the creator economy. And we can only do that by partnering with our influencers and talents to promote the right values and conduct online.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud Thailand, a global creator and entertainment company that connects audiences and brands with influencers, has won the Purpose Award at the recent PRCA Thailand Awards 2023 for their anti-cyberbullying campaign, #talkxic. The campaign name combines the words "Talk" and "Toxic" which are rampant on social media nowadays.
PRCA or the Public Relations and Communication Association recognizes and celebrates exceptional PR campaigns, teams, and individuals in the country. This year’s ceremony featured 12 categories, including the Purpose Award which goes to campaigns that recognize societal need, make impact, engage employees, promote CEO activism, and the Sustainable Development Goals.
Overall, the #talkxic campaign engaged a total of 71 Thai content creators (55 on TikTok, 14 on Twitter, and two (2) on Facebook), we were able to reach approximately 7 million people online and across three major social media platforms (i.e. TikTok, Facebook, Twitter),included Gushcloud Thailand’s talents, @tcattyyy (over 2M followers), @passorn0013 (almost 1M followers), @smilewha24 (over 1M followers), @hermionink (close to 1M followers), and @lotte_thakorn (1.3M followers) Moreover, Twitter and Facebook content creators had joined campaign included @PlobJai, @KomsakAddams, @DramaAdd , and @nualthedog.
Since 2022, the #talkxic campaign video has garnered over 4.2 million views on TikTok, reached more than 300,000 views on Facebook, and received 3 million impressions on Twitter. Moreover, #talkxic had gained international engagement including, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Mexico, and the United States.
“At Gushcloud we strive to make a positive influence online and create sustainable careers in the creator economy. And we can only do that by partnering with our influencers and talents to promote the right values and conduct online. One way to do that is to combat cyberbullying which they are subjected to on a daily basis—whether it’s through hate speech, negative language, harassment, and body shaming on social media,” says Nirote Chaweewannakorn, Country Director of Gushcloud Thailand and Founder of #talkxic campaign.
Gushcloud Thailand takes care of influencers, and many of them have experienced cyberbullying, which studies have shown can lead to low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and even suicidal attempts. As an entertainment and talent management company, Gushcloud believes that while everyone has equal rights when it comes to free speech, social media users need to establish boundaries in self-expression to maintain mutual respect in cyberspace.
He adds, “We are proud and grateful to our partners for standing up against cyberbullying through #talkxic campaign because is it such a social issue that knows no bounds and victimizes anyone and thank you to PRCA for recognition, Gushcloud Thailand is gearing up for another season of #talkxic campaign, with more influencers involved to get the message across a wider audience. we will work harder to spread positivity, inclusion, respect, and compromise in social media.”
For more information about Gushcloud Thailand and the #talkxic campaign, visit facebook.com/GushcloudThailand and instagram.com/gushcloudth.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
