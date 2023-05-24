Protopia AI Selected to Participate in the AWS Generative AI Accelerator to Solve Generative AI's Privacy Challenges
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protopia AI, a provider of data protection and privacy-preserving AI/ML technologies, today announced it has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator. The company works with enterprises and GenAI/LLM providers to enable maintaining ownership and confidentiality of enterprise data while using AI/ML solutions. Protopia AI has teamed up with AWS to accelerate delivery of their unique solution to the biggest problem in enterprise adoption of GenAI.
The Generative AI market, which includes tools such as ChatGPT, is estimated to grow to as much as $51.8 billion by 2028 and presents a transformative wave of business opportunities. However, it drastically increases the risk of leaking sensitive information. A 2023 Salesforce survey found that 71% of Senior IT leaders hesitate to adopt Generative AI due to heightened security and privacy risks.
The lack of data protection and meaningful privacy assurances prevents enterprises from sending sensitive data, which is a major limiting factor in Generative AI adoption for the enterprise. Over the past three years, Protopia AI has been at the forefront of solving the intricate problem of data ownership and protection within machine learning and Generative AI.
Powered by Protopia AI’s patented privacy-enhancing technology, its product Stained Glass Transform™ enables AI/ML algorithms to operate accurately using holistically transformed and randomized representations. Over the past two years, Protopia AI has tested the product across a variety of use-cases and data types with the US Navy, leading financial services and global technology providers.
Protopia AI and AWS’ collaboration addresses a critical need in GenAI. That is, enterprises desire to increasingly use generalizable hosted foundational models with proprietary data, where data protection technologies will be the key enabler. Protopia AI is positioned to be a key driving force to enable safe enterprise adoption of generative AI on a large scale.
Protopia AI Co-founder and CTO, Professor Hadi Esmaeilzadeh, remarked on solving this problem with AWS:
“We are at an inflection point, where GenAI can unlock unprecedented capabilities and create global progress for our species. The key to this leap is the data on which we apply GenAI. The challenge is retaining data ownership at the enterprise level where the actualized value belongs and can be harvested. We built Stained Glass Transform for exactly this – to enable customers to safely use cutting-edge ML solutions while retaining ownership of their plain-text data.”
As one of 21 companies chosen out of 1200 for this opportunity, Protopia AI will collaborate with AWS to raise market awareness of its unique technology solution, and take advantage of partnership opportunities with Gen AI providers and networking opportunities with investors.
“Generative AI is one of those game-changing tech innovations that will rapidly redefine how we work across a variety of industries,” said Howard Wright, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS. “The startup community will be the driving force moving these innovations forward. We’re excited to welcome the most promising companies in this space and to provide them with access to the tools and mentors they need to make their ideas a reality.”
About Protopia AI
Protopia AI is a leader in data protection and privacy-preserving AI/ML technologies, that specializes in enabling AI algorithms and software platforms to operate without the need to access plain-text information. The company works with enterprises and GenAI/LLM providers to enable maintaining ownership and confidentiality of enterprise data while using AI/ML solutions.
