Cheviot Hills Memorial Day Weekend Pony Baseball Tournament May 26th-May 29th

CHPBA Memorial Weekend Tournament

Cheviot Hills Memorial Day Weekend Baseball Tournament Celebrating 70 years!

The Memorial Day Tournament is one of the highlights of our league's year. The Tournament brings together All-Star teams from all around the Los Angeles area for a community based competition” — Diane Barnes Bender President -CHPBA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Association hosting 3 day Memorial Day Baseball Tournament

The Memorial Day Tournament is one of the highlights of our league's year. The Tournament brings together All-Star teams from all around The Los Angeles area for a community focused competition.”— Diane Barnes Bender President -CHPBA

Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Association Hosts 3-Day Memorial Day Tournament and Celebrates 70th Year in Baseball

Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Association (CHPBA) is excited to announce its upcoming 3-day Memorial Day tournament, commemorating its 70th year in baseball. The tournament will be held from May 26th to May 29th at the renowned Cheviot Hills Park located at 2551 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

This milestone celebration promises to be an unforgettable weekend filled with a vibrant combination of baseball, music, food, and captivating local speakers. As one of the oldest and most respected baseball associations in the area, CHPBA takes pride in its rich heritage and commitment to fostering a love for the game within the community.

"We are thrilled to mark our 70th year in baseball with this special Memorial Day tournament," said John Wilson, President of CHPBA. "This event not only showcases our dedication to the sport but also provides an opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy a weekend filled with fun, tradition, and great baseball."

The Cheviot Hills Park, a picturesque venue known for its exceptional facilities and scenic surroundings, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this exciting event. Baseball enthusiasts of all ages are invited to join in the festivities and witness the impressive display of talent and sportsmanship from participating teams.

In addition to the thrilling baseball action, the 70th-year celebration will feature an array of activities for attendees to enjoy.

CHPBA extends a warm invitation to all residents and visitors of Los Angeles to come together and be a part of this memorable weekend celebration. Whether you're a baseball enthusiast, a lover of good music and food, or simply looking to enjoy a day out in the park, the 3-day Memorial Day tournament promises something for everyone.

For more information about the Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Association and the 70th-year Memorial Day tournament, please visit the official website at www.CHPBA.ORG or contact us at [email protected] We look forward to seeing you at Cheviot Hills Park!

About Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Association:

Established in the Cheviot Hills Pony Baseball Association has been a prominent organization in the Los Angeles community for over seven decades. The association is dedicated to providing a positive and engaging baseball experience for players of all ages, instilling essential values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.