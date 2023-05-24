New Jersey Construction Company Expands with California office
YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramapo Valley Construction Services is a full service construction firm providing planning and design support, pre-construction, and construction services, has expanded its operations by adding a new office in Yorba Linda, CA .
The new office, located at Yorba Linda California, marks the company’s second location, according to a EIN news release. It also has an office in Northern, New Jersey.
Ramapo Valley Construction Services is establishing a presence in Yorba Linda to support growing client demand in the Southern California market, the release stated. The company has construction projects throughout the state in Costa Mesa , New Port Beach, and West Hollywood. Own Philip Doyle will lead the company’s Yorba Linda office operations. Previously based in Oakland NJ, Doyle founded the company in 2019.
“We’re so excited for this new chapter, which gives us a physical presence amid the communities we’re already working hard to serve here in the Yorba Linda area,” Doyle said in the release. “This move represents a significant milestone for Ramapo, and it will allow us to continue to build relationships with clients, partners, and industry peers across the So-Cal.”
Established in 2018, Ramapo Construction has earned numerous honors and awards demonstrating growth and leadership in the construction industry, the release stated. The company has also been consistently recognized among the “Best Places to Work” in Northern New Jersey.
“We’re very proud of the track record of growth and success we’ve witnessed so far and feel fortunate for the opportunity to expand our base of operations into this robust market. Our team is eager to establish roots here, and we expect nothing less than to thrive in this new location” Philip Doyle, Owner of Ramapo Valley Construction Services and Co-founder of KP RE Capital Group said in the release.
