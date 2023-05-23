News Item

Minnesota Judges And Justices To Participate In 20th Annual Court Cookout At Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place In St. Paul

Posted: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Judges of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, justices of the Minnesota Supreme Court, law clerks, and staff from the Minnesota Judicial Center will serve lunch at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place in St. Paul on Friday, May 26, 2023. The annual barbecue is a long-standing tradition that was formerly held at the Dorothy Day Center in Saint Paul. It is one of the many community service efforts of the appellate courts to reach out to and engage with the people they serve. Judges, justices, and staff of the appellate courts have served more than 10,000 meals to those in need in the first 19 years of this event and expect to serve an additional 500 meals this year.“This annual event provides a special opportunity for members of the courts to visit with and serve people in our community. Serving the clients of Dorothy Day Place is an honor.” said Court of Appeals Judge Diane Bratvold, who co-chairs the event with Judge Theodora Gaïtas. “We look forward to this lunch every year and we are especially grateful to be marking the 20anniversary of this meaningful event.”The event is made possible by financial and volunteer contributions from Minnesota Court of Appeals judges, Supreme Court justices, retired appellate court justices and judges, appellate court law clerks, the State Law Librarian, and other court staff. The Rhythm Pups, a local band, also volunteer their time to play music during the event.“This is a very special event for those who volunteer. The best part of the day is being able to visit with those we are serving,” said retired Court of Appeals Judge Jim Randall. “This year, we celebrate the 20-year relationship with Catholic Charities that allows us to provide this meaningful community service. We are so grateful to work with their wonderful staff to provide a meal to those in need.” Judge Randall and retired Judge Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks originated the event and continue to help plan and serve.Media are welcome to attend this event. Photographers must comply with the media policy of Catholic Charities. Please check with Catholic Charities staff onsite before taking photos or video, as photo releases are required. For detailed photo policies, please call Elizabeth Lyden at (651) 757-7764 or Therese Gales at (612) 221-5161.

Who: Judges from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, justices from the Minnesota Supreme Court, law clerks, and staff from the Minnesota Judicial Center



What: Court volunteers serving cookout lunch at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place in St. Paul



When: 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023



Where: Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Saint Paul Opportunity Center, 422 Dorothy Day Place, Saint Paul, MN