Elastics.cloud to Showcase Memory Pooling and Expansion Demonstration with MSI’s CXL 1.1 Servers at Computex 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastics.cloud, a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant composable architectures, today announced that it will be demonstrating its first-to-market rack-scale memory pooling and expansion solution with Compute Express Link™ (CXL) over Ethernet at Computex 2023 in partnership with MSI.
The CXL protocol provides connectivity for servers and devices and enables the sharing of memory and other resources. Addressing enterprise, cloud, fog, and edge markets, Elastics.cloud’s next-generation CXL-based solutions go beyond connectivity within the rack by allowing management of intra-rack and inter-rack traffic and hiding latency, driving overall system efficiency for demanding, data-intensive workloads and reducing TCO.
The demonstration at Computex 2023 will show two CXL 1.1 compliant MSI servers connected via a CXL interface over cables. Utilizing Elastics.cloud IP on FPGA, each server can access a low-latency pool of memory consisting of its own CXL-attached memory and the CXL-attached memory on the other server.
“CXL is enabling the disaggregation of component resources in today’s server architectures,” said Elastics.cloud Founder and CEO George Apostol. “Elastics.cloud delivers solutions that enable composable, rack-level architectures, resulting in greater utilization, performance, and efficiency of component resources, while bringing down the costs at scale.”
The currently available memory pooling and expansion solution provides over 20x improvements in bandwidth, throughput, and latency with in-memory database workloads. Up to 100x performance improvements are expected with the upcoming ASIC solution.
Elastics.cloud will exhibit this solution with MSI at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, Booth #L0818 from 9:30am to 5:30pm from May 30 to June 2. Please stop by the booth to learn more about Elastics.cloud and to see the live demonstration.
About Elastics.cloud
Elastics.cloud, Inc. is a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant architectures to create flexible, scalable, low latency composable systems. The company provides silicon, hardware, and software which leverages the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard to provide high-performance connectivity to a broad ecosystem of components and is first to market with CXL-enabled symmetric memory pooling.
www.elastics.cloud
Kishore Moturi, Sr. Director Corporate Strategy
The CXL protocol provides connectivity for servers and devices and enables the sharing of memory and other resources. Addressing enterprise, cloud, fog, and edge markets, Elastics.cloud’s next-generation CXL-based solutions go beyond connectivity within the rack by allowing management of intra-rack and inter-rack traffic and hiding latency, driving overall system efficiency for demanding, data-intensive workloads and reducing TCO.
The demonstration at Computex 2023 will show two CXL 1.1 compliant MSI servers connected via a CXL interface over cables. Utilizing Elastics.cloud IP on FPGA, each server can access a low-latency pool of memory consisting of its own CXL-attached memory and the CXL-attached memory on the other server.
“CXL is enabling the disaggregation of component resources in today’s server architectures,” said Elastics.cloud Founder and CEO George Apostol. “Elastics.cloud delivers solutions that enable composable, rack-level architectures, resulting in greater utilization, performance, and efficiency of component resources, while bringing down the costs at scale.”
The currently available memory pooling and expansion solution provides over 20x improvements in bandwidth, throughput, and latency with in-memory database workloads. Up to 100x performance improvements are expected with the upcoming ASIC solution.
Elastics.cloud will exhibit this solution with MSI at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, Booth #L0818 from 9:30am to 5:30pm from May 30 to June 2. Please stop by the booth to learn more about Elastics.cloud and to see the live demonstration.
About Elastics.cloud
Elastics.cloud, Inc. is a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant architectures to create flexible, scalable, low latency composable systems. The company provides silicon, hardware, and software which leverages the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard to provide high-performance connectivity to a broad ecosystem of components and is first to market with CXL-enabled symmetric memory pooling.
www.elastics.cloud
Kishore Moturi, Sr. Director Corporate Strategy
Elastics.cloud
+1 408-396-5962
Kishore.Moturi@elastics.cloud
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn