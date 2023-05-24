Telliant Systems Names Taylor Heath, Director of Business Development

Telliant Systems logo Taylor Heath

Taylor will be responsible for generating new prospects, developing new relationships, expanding Telliant's client-base and maintaining client satisfaction.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telliant Systems, LLC, a 2020 Inc. 5000 list member and leading provider of software development and testing services for clients worldwide, today named Taylor Heath as Director of Business Development, effective May 1, 2023. In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for generating new prospects, developing new relationships, expanding the company’s client base and maintaining client satisfaction.

Prior to joining Telliant, Taylor held business development leadership positions at several software product companies. Taylor has a proven track record of driving new customer sales by showcasing the company’s products and services to suit the needs of his clients. Taylor’s clients included SaaS companies focusing on the franchise industry and clients with Web3 infrastructure.

“I believe Taylor will be a great asset to Telliant as his client-focused business development approach is a great fit. His SaaS product, Web3 domain knowledge and experience in the software development industry will be particularly helpful in expanding Telliant’s footprint in IT services,” said Seth Narayana, CEO of Telliant Systems.

“I am excited to be working with Telliant Systems. As an Inc 5000 company, it has demonstrated it has the capabilities, industry experience and leadership to excel and grow. I look forward to helping Telliant drive additional growth,” said Taylor Heath.

About Telliant Systems, Inc

Telliant Systems, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, offers a range of IT services to customers in North America and around the globe. Telliant offers diverse custom software product development services, such as product strategy, software design, application development, QA/Testing and application management services. Telliant Systems' services are available through a variety of software platforms including Microsoft.NET, as a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, and Java/2EE, utilizing a range of open-source technologies such as Linux, PHP, MySQL. Expert teams are available for development of web, enterprise and mobile applications including iOS and Android development. For more information, visit https://www.telliant.com/.