Senator Vincent Hughes Brings Modern Career Day to Over 1K Students in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – May 23, 2023 – Today, Senator Hughes brought his “See Me−Imagine You” Career Day to 13 schools across Philadelphia. The program was simultaneously held for students in each school and featured professionals from a range of careers and backgrounds, including CEOs, lawyers, pastors, first responders, entrepreneurs, and city leaders from the Philadelphia area.

Over 1,200 students in the 7th Senatorial District participated in the career day event.

“Today we showed students across Philadelphia that their future can be as big and bright as they want it to be,” said Senator Hughes. “I wanted to expose students to possibility. I wanted students to hear from people who look like them and live in their neighborhoods. The goal was to teach these young people about the power of education, hard work, and believing in themselves.”

The purpose of “See Me -Imagine You” is to give 6th – 8th grade students an opportunity to have a discussion with professionals on possible career and life opportunities. Senator Hughes created the event to prepare the next generation of leaders with substantive images of what they can achieve for their future and to combat negative messaging they are often confronted with.

The event was held at 13 Philadelphia public school locations, including:

Alain Locke School

John Barry Elementary School

Lewis C. Cassidy School

James Dobson School

Samuel Gompers School

Edward Heston School

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School

Overbrook Educational Center

James Rhoads School

Rhodes Elementary School

Shawmont School

Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

Martha Washington School

Over 150 professionals spoke with students, including Sharrie Williams, 6ABC News Anchor; Dr. Ashley Jordan, President and CEO, African American Museum in Philadelphia; Leslie Marant, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Philadelphia Police Department; and Glenn Bryan, Assistant Vice President /Director of Community Affairs, University of Pennsylvania.

