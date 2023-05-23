Addressing Energy Boycotts and the Ins and Outs of ESG Investing

TEXAS, May 23 - Texas is zeroing in on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and their effect on the state’s oil and gas industry. ESG investing is not a new concept, but recent trends are important to monitor.

The Texas Comptroller is calling on investors to refocus on the fundamentals in a manner that prioritizes returns over progressive social and political agendas, bringing attention to financial companies that promote alternative energy over the state’s oil and gas industry.

Find these important topics in this month’s issue of Fiscal Notes.