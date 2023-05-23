Rescue at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint

FALFURRIAS, Texas – Falfurrias Border Patrol agents interdicted the driver of a passenger vehicle attempting to smuggle three people on Sunday evening.

On May 21, Border Patrol Agents encountered a vehicle at the United States Border Patrol Checkpoint south of Falfurrias, Texas. While searching the vehicle following a K-9 alert; agents detected three female non-citizen migrants trapped inside of a compartment within the vehicle. The women were from Guatemala and two were juveniles. All subjects were placed under arrest, including the driver of the passenger vehicle. Records indicated that the driver had history of possession of a controlled substance and transporting migrants who were illegally present in the United States.

“Smuggling attempts where a person’s freedom of movement is restricted are a grim reminder of the treatment and endangerment migrants are placed in by human smuggling organizations. Amazing job by our Border Patrol Agents who detected and helped in the rescue of theses trapped migrants," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

