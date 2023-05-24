Oasis Institute Introduces "Stroke Survivorship," Free 12-Week Program
Classes help stroke survivors and caregivers to overcome challenges and build a fulfilling life
Through 'Stroke Survivorship,' we provide a supportive and empowering environment where participants can learn, share, and connect with others who have gone through similar experiences.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. And for those who survive a stroke, navigating the challenges of life in its aftermath can be overwhelming. To address these challenges, the Oasis Institute is proud to announce the launch of "Stroke Survivorship,” a 12-week class designed to support stroke survivors and their caregivers.
— Juliet Simone, MPH, MBA, Chief Program Officer at Oasis Institute
The program is free and holistically designed to help participants move beyond medical treatment. It is the brainchild of 13-year stroke care nurse, Rachel Sargent, who identified firsthand the need for additional training after patients are discharged from medical care.
“There are several gaps in post-stroke care,” explained Sargent. “One of the biggest is telling people they need to do certain things but not having the platform to teach them how to do them. This class is the first step on a path to recovery and living a full life after a stroke.”
Led by experienced healthcare professionals, "Stroke Survivorship" incorporates evidence-based approaches, practical strategies, and interactive discussions to empower participants to regain their independence, enhance their quality of life, and foster resilience in the face of adversity.
"We understand that stroke recovery goes beyond medical treatment, and it's crucial to address the holistic needs of stroke survivors and their caregivers," said Juliet Simone, MPH, MBA, Chief Program Officer at Oasis Institute. "Through 'Stroke Survivorship', we provide a supportive and empowering environment where participants can learn, share, and connect with others who have gone through similar experiences."
"Stroke Survivorship" is open to recent stroke survivors and their caregivers. The program will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, starting from July 6 to September 22, 2023, at the Richmond Heights Library located at 8001 Dale Avenue. Registration is now open and interested participants can sign up by visiting the Oasis website or by calling 314-862-4859.
About Oasis
Oasis Institute, headquartered in St. Louis, has a mission to promote healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. The Institute develops national programs and provides training and support for Oasis education centers and partners which include health providers, corporations, senior centers, community organizations, libraries, universities and colleges, senior living organizations and more. The Oasis Institute is a 4-Star Charity Navigator organization and a member of the S&I 100 Index of top-performing nonprofits. To learn more, visit Oasisnet.org.
(###)
Emma Sammuli
1905 New Media
+1 636-697-6098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn