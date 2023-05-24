Cooler Screens Announces Expansion with Kroger to Bring Digital Smart Screens into Stores
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens today announces its proprietary in-store retail media technology will power digital smart screens in additional retail stores. The expansion will bring smart screens into 500 Kroger stores across the U.S. This follows a successful three-year pilot that had a goal of improving in-store consumer experiences with dynamic, interactive media and digital merchandising.
Through a digital media and merchandising experience, Kroger customers can make better-informed decisions based on their own preferences, diets, health needs, budgets and lifestyles. This technology enhances the customer experience, while offering more insights, measurement, and activation.
Brands find in-store retail media is an effective way to reach and inspire consumers at their points of decision. Cooler Screens and Kroger are enabling the vision for digital in-store retail media and merchandising as they become a core part of brands’ marketing strategies.
Strategic Alignment Extends Retail Media Success
“We’re excited about this continued collaboration as it extends our vision for the future of retail media, offering brands another powerful marketing lever inside the store,” said Cara Pratt, senior vice president at Kroger Precision Marketing. “Cooler Screens shares and further enables this vision by bringing the best of digital experiences directly into our retail stores while integrating with our 84.51° data science platform to create an engaging and valuable experience for our customers, associates, and brands.”
“We’re humbled to expand our strategic alignment with Kroger, which is a pioneer in retail media and second-to-none in the use of consumer insights,” said Cooler Screens CEO and Founder Arsen Avakian. “And like Kroger, we use consumer insights to create a triple win for consumers, brands, and the retailer.”
Cooler Screens’ advertising platform enables a multi-retailer nationwide network that already reaches 90+ million viewers monthly in stores and is projected to reach more than 200 million per month in early 2024.
By leveraging Cooler Screens' IoT-enabled advertising and analytics platform, brands can engage with this scaled audience to inspire and engage consumers in brick-and-mortar stores. Dynamic, contextually relevant promotions and product information meet the needs and preferences of today’s digitally empowered shoppers, increasing brand sales and loyalty.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company’s AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic, adaptive smart screens that adapt to consumer interests and insights-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Cooler Screens works with leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Parkland, and Western Union.
For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
Media Contact:
Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
chris@crenshawcomm.com
Chris Harihar
