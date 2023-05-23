Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,139 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 89 Closure at mm 14.6 northbound

 

State of Vermont 

 

Department of Public Safety 

 

Vermont State Police 

 

Royalton Barracks

 

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

 

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 14.6 is closed at this time due to a vehicle fire. 

 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  

 

 

 

Please drive carefully. 

Sent from Mail for Windows

 

You just read:

Interstate 89 Closure at mm 14.6 northbound

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more