Sunlee USA Launches New Line of Convenience Sauces
Sunlee USA Launches New Line of Convenience Sauces, Further Strengthening its Position as a Leading Importer and Distributor of Asian Food ProductsSANTA FE SPRINGS , CA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunlee USA, a subsidiary of Sun Lee, Inc., a renowned importer and distributor of Asian food products in the United States of America, is excited to introduce its latest line of convenience sauces. Building on its long-standing reputation for high-quality products and professional service, Sunlee USA now offers Thai Spicy Basil Sauce, Pad See Ew Sauce, Thai Three Flavor Chili Sauce, and Thai Spicy Salad Dressing, providing customers with a convenient way to experience authentic Thai flavors in their own kitchens.
Sun Lee, Inc., established in 1982, has been a trusted name in the Asian food industry for over 38 years. As the proud owners of Buddha Jasmine Rice, the industry leader in premium quality Thai Jasmine Rice, the company has earned a renowned nationwide reputation. Sun Lee, Inc. prides itself on its commitment to providing the highest quality products under its Sunlee brand, and this latest addition of convenience sauces further demonstrates its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers.
"Our company has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional Asian food products to consumers across the United States," said Mind P. Kho, Sales & Marketing Manager at Sun Lee, Inc. "With the launch of our new line of convenience sauces under Sunlee USA, we aim to make the rich and vibrant flavors of Thai cuisine more accessible to home cooks and food enthusiasts. Our high-quality products, coupled with our commitment to customer service, set us apart in the market." Sunlee USA's convenience sauces offer a quick and easy solution for those looking to enhance their meals with authentic Thai flavors.
The Thai Spicy Basil Sauce combines aromatic Thai basil, chili, and other flavorful ingredients to create a harmonious balance of heat and herbal notes. The Thai Three Flavor Chili Sauce tantalizes taste buds with its delightful combination of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Pad See Ew Sauce contains rich and savory flavors for an instant burst of authentic Thai taste. Lastly, the Thai Spicy Salad Dressing adds a zesty and vibrant touch to any salad, transforming it into a culinary sensation.
Sun Lee, Inc. prides itself on its extensive product range, which includes rice, rice noodles, canned foods, sauces, dried foodstuffs, drinks, refrigerated products, and more. The company sources products from all over Asia, under its house brands (Sunlee, Buddha, Sun Panda, Green Life, Sunbird, and Siam Elephants) as well as other renowned national and global brands (Chaokoh, Mae Ploy, Lee Kum Kee, Pantai, M-150, Mama, Euro, etc.). These products are regularly distributed to national distributors, wholesalers, large franchise retailers, independent retailers, food service suppliers, hotels, and restaurants. Sun Lee, Inc. maintains rigorous quality control standards to ensure the highest levels of food quality and safety. Its knowledgeable and experienced sales and marketing team is dedicated to delivering the best products and customer service, while advanced
computerized inventory control and tracking systems guarantee accurate stock rotation and prompt deliveries.
The company also works closely with its network of suppliers throughout Asia, enforcing strict quality and safety standards, including CODEX, GMP, HACCP, ISO, and other certifications. With Sunlee USA's launch of the new line of convenience sauces, Sun Lee, Inc. continues to expand its presence in the Asian food market. The company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation positions it as a trusted partner for consumers, retailers, and food service providers alike.
For more information about Sunlee USA and its wide range of Asian food products, please visit https://www.sunleeusa.com/.
About Sun Lee, Inc.: Sun Lee, Inc. is a leading importer and distributor of Asian food products in the United States.
Mind P. Kho
Sunlee USA
+1 562-903-9883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube