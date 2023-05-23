Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates the Opening of Two Calexico Locations with 24 Days of Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraisers on May 29 and June 12 before Launching Free Wash Days
We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers all over California and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Calexico”CALEXICO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest chain of car washes in California, is giving away the best car wash package on every vehicle for two separate 12-day Grand Opening events to celebrate opening the doors on two car washes in Calexico. The two car wash locations bring the total number of Quick Quack Car Wash locations in California to over 80 washes.
The first car wash, located at 1115 Imperial Avenue West, will celebrate beginning from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 29th with a special fundraiser for the Brown Bag Coalition, followed by 12 days of free car washes from May 31st to June 11th. The other Calexico car wash is located at 2360 Rockwood Avenue and will hold a special fundraiser on June 12th with 12 days of free car washes from June 14th to June 25th.
During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the top wash package (Ceramic Duck) for free. Quick Quack will match donations from customers. Quick Quack Car Wash locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers all over California and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Calexico,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $21.99 per month.
