HB 4634 of 2023
MICHIGAN, May 23 - Juveniles: other; juvenile fines, fees, and costs; eliminate. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4635'23, HB 4636'23, HB 4637'23
Last Action: 5/23/2023 - referred to Committee on Criminal Justice
