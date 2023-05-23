When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 23, 2023 – Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., is announcing a recall of Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall includes stand-up pouches carried at Meijer stores and to-go cups carried at Meijer Express locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. All date codes from both products are impacted. Meijer has not received any customer complaints or claims of illness associated with this recall to date.

The following products are part of the recall:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-68730-1 Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds (12 oz.) All 7-60236-19787-4 Meijer Express Go Cups Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds (7.5 oz.) All

The products may contain an undeclared milk allergen due to a product specification change from the supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., which was not communicated to Meijer.

Customers that have impacted products should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets, Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.