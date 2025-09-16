COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Contaminants
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Product may contain elevated levels of lead
- Company Name:
- Sprout Organics
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach, 3.5-ounce pouch
Company Announcement
Sprout Organics has initiated a voluntary recall of one lot of Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach because it may contain elevated levels of lead.
Exposure to lead, even at low levels, may increase blood lead levels. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects of lead depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.
The product, a 3.5-ounce pouch, was sold in Walgreens and some independent stores in the US South region with most sales occurring between September and December 2024. The product was not sold in any other large grocery chain besides Walgreens.
If consumers have product matching the following description in their possession, they should return it to their local store for a full refund. The lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch (see photos attached).
|
Product Name
|
Purchased From
|
Lot Code
|
Expiration Date
|
Sprout Organics® Sweet
|
Walgreens and independent
|
4212
|
10/29/2025
No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Sprout Organics products are impacted by this voluntary recall. The voluntary recall is being initiated after routine sampling.
To learn about Sprout Organics comprehensive testing program of ingredients and products before distribution, please go to https://sproutorganics.com/pages/faq.
Consumers with questions should contact the company at 510-833-6089 Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm Pacific Time or by email at Info@sproutorganics.com.