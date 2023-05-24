TierOne Unveils Commercial Portal 4.0 for Streamlined Digital Transformation
With its advanced features and flexible deployment options, it provides an ideal solution for organizations looking to streamline their operations and deliver better services to their customers”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TierOne, a leading provider of digital operations solutions, announces today the release of Commercial Portal 4.0, its latest multi-functional platform for communications service providers and enterprises.
The platform is designed to streamline digital transformation for organizations, providing significant new features and capabilities to improve service and inventory management, data synchronization, and automation.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Cloud-Ready Operating Platform: Built on an updated, secured infrastructure (RHEL9, Java17, PostgreSQL15/Oracle19) with OIDC support providing greater flexibility, interoperability, and scalability
• Improved System functionality: Extended role-based access control, privilege schemes, and highly available job control
• New Technology Support: Protected Ethernet and MPLS services, Tunnel and OTN/OTUCn services, and Multi-level cards
• New Resource relationships with graphical CFS views: for improved modelling and visualization
• Improved reconciliation performance including facility reconciliation
• Enhanced high-performance alarm and inventory data synchronization ensuring near real-time customer services status
• New Service Assurance support: equipment protection; proactive alarm notifications (Kafka)
• Enhanced Service and Task Management: for increased efficiency and robust customer service
• New automation capabilities: additional REST APIs, enabling better integration support
• New dynamic control for Portal applications: generalized forms & actions, offering easy ways to create highly effective user applications
“We're excited to introduce this new release of our Commercial Portal solution," said Kevin O'Keefe, VP of Product Management at TierOne OSS Technologies. "With its advanced features and flexible deployment options, it provides an ideal solution for organizations looking to streamline their operations and deliver better services to their customers."
About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
TierOne empowers communications service providers to modernize and automate their operational and business support systems, enabling rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services. With a standards-based ecosystem and intelligent business automation approach powered by patented technologies, TierOne helps CSPs achieve significant reductions in risk and cost. The company's customers span Fortune 500 companies and more from around the globe.
Press Contact:
Francis Chung
TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
fchung@tieroneoss.com