Altec Industries to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Altec Industries, a global industrial machinery manufacturer, will invest $1.4 million to expand the production of Altec’s construction equipment product line in Botetourt County. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, creating 150 new jobs and additional investment in the existing facility.

The company established its Botetourt County facility in 2001 at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. Altec, Inc. is a privately held company that produces aerial devices, digger derricks, and boom truck cranes, as well as many other truck body tools used by a broad spectrum of industrial customers. Altec provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

“Altec Industries has a well-established reputation as an outstanding corporate steward in Botetourt County, and this expansion bolsters the company's commitment to the region and to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Creating 150 new jobs and reinvesting in the region sends a clear message to manufacturers that the Commonwealth is the right place to locate and grow, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Altec.”

“Virginia is taking strong action to create a best-in-class business environment that supports the continued growth of our corporate partners. Altec Industries is a prime example of the long-term success companies can achieve in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Altec is a valuable employer in Botetourt County that will continue to benefit from the region’s robust workforce and the state’s recruitment and training programs.”

“In its third decade of operations in Botetourt County, Altec is a true corporate and community partner committed to providing fantastic manufacturing jobs in our region,” said Dr. Mac Scothorn, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.

“This is great news for the residents of Botetourt County,” said Congressman Ben Cline. “This significant investment to expand Altec’s operations in Virginia’s Sixth District will go a long way in creating new job opportunities and economic development. I look forward to seeing this funding positively impact the area for years to come.”

“I am pleased that Altec is further investing in Botetourt County and its community,” said Senator Steve Newman. “Altec has been a valued member of the Botetourt County family for years, and I am grateful for their continued investment and job creation in the region. I look forward to seeing Altec advance their capabilities and improve the quality of life for their workforce in Daleville.”

“Congratulations to Altec for continuing the production of high-quality products that garner international recognition,” said Delegate Terry L. Austin. “The company’s facility in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield has been an economic driver, and with this investment, it is now one of the largest employers in the region. We are grateful for Altec’s continued commitment to advanced manufacturing and are proud of the men and women who build these world-class products here in Botetourt.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Altec’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.