Chesterfield License Office Opens

The Chesterfield License Office, located at 14838 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017, opened today at 8:00 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Chesterfield License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (636) 386-5147.

The management contract for the Chesterfield License Office was awarded to Dogs on Duty on February 2, 2023. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

