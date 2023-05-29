Now Serving 20,000 Happy Job Hunters: Pluo's Staffing Solution Just Got Better

Pluo is revolutionizing the way people find their dream careers. New features are making Pluo more helpful than ever.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting a job in the current market is tougher than it's ever been. The days of walking into an office and handing in a resume to apply are long gone. While remote work is more popular than it's ever been, it doesn't mean that it's easy to discover top talent.

Hiring efficiently can be demanding. When an HR team has too much to do, the hiring process is worse for both the employer and the candidates. Pluo is truly dedicated to handling as much of the hiring process as possible. Pluo connects with only the most-talented candidates, so clients can continue to focus on other parts of the business.

Over the past few years, Pluo has helped grow the tech industry by providing companies deeply rooted in tech a reliable place to find top talent. Pluo recently announced 20,000 subscribers, a new milestone for the company. To keep up with the increasing demand for quality workers, Pluo is updating its services. From prices to features, members can expect some changes coming up.

Primarily, Pluo is offering a new free standard job posting feature. This is an almost necessary addition in a market where costs associated with listing job vacancies can often be prohibitive for many businesses, especially those that are just starting. This completely removes the gatekeeping factor -- the paywall of sorts -- ensuring that every organization, regardless of size, has the opportunity to find the best talent for their vacant roles.

The free standard job postings are comprehensive and designed to reach a vast pool of talented developers. These listings allow employers to specify job roles, qualifications, experience levels, and other pertinent details -- even a salary range. The strategy makes it easier for employers to target the right talent while helping tech professionals find suitable roles that align with their skills and ambitions.

Pluo also goes beyond just free job postings. The company has crafted an array of premium services designed to deliver an all-around efficient, effective, and hassle-free recruitment process. Pluo offers a featured post option for companies looking for a bit more visibility. This additional investment ensures the job opportunity stands out, grabbing attention and thus increasing the chances of attracting top-tier candidates.

Members can count on quality with Pluo. Featured posts aren't just thrown to the wolves. Pluo has an active team that ensures posts reach the perfect industry professionals. Candidates can count on companies that want them for the long run, and employers get to connect with the industry's brightest.

Furthermore, Pluo has integrated an application tracking system (ATS), an excellent value for companies aiming to manage the hiring process efficiently and precisely. The ATS allows employers to sort, sift, and manage applications, creating a smooth recruitment process that saves time and resources. It is particularly useful for managing high volumes of applicants, allowing employers to focus on the quality of candidates rather than being overwhelmed by quantity.

Pluo also provides a comprehensive recruitment service, taking its premium offerings a step further. A new subscription feature allows Pluo to take over the recruitment process completely. This full-service solution involves sourcing, vetting, interviewing, and recommending the best candidates for the specified roles. This service is a godsend for businesses transitioning from a freelance model who might not have the in-house expertise to manage the recruitment process.

With premium access, an employee at Pluo manages client applications and applicants, so clients and partners can focus on everything else needed to run a business. Pluo account managers are trained professionals with notable experience in HR and recruiting environments. Pluo HR experts create long-lasting connections for clients and seek out the optimal candidates for any vacancy a company may need to fill.

Transitioning from freelance work to full-time staffing is a daunting task. With Pluo, however, companies can comfortably navigate this shift. The platform handles the bulk of the recruitment load, allowing businesses to focus on growth, productivity, and maintaining their competitive edge. It eliminates the tedious and often costly process of sourcing and vetting candidates, saving companies time, energy, and resources.

Additionally, by opening doors to a vast pool of developers, Pluo helps companies move away from the limitations of freelance work. It allows them to access a more extensive, more varied talent pool, creating opportunities to build diverse, innovative, and dynamic teams. This, in turn, can spur growth, increase productivity, and boost the bottom line.

In summary, Pluo is more than just a job board. It's a recruitment solution designed to cater to the unique needs of tech companies, particularly those transitioning from freelancers to full-time staff. By offering free standard job postings and an array of affordable premium services, Pluo is poised to continue revolutionizing the recruitment process, making it more accessible, efficient, and beneficial for both companies and hopeful candidates.

About Pluo:

Pluo is an innovative tech recruitment platform that connects businesses with top-tier developer talent. The company offers a blend of free and premium services designed to cater to the evolving tech industry needs. The site offers free standard job postings and an Application Tracking System as well as special posts for premium members. Pluo is driven by a vision to foster strong connections between clients and job seekers alike.