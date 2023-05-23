Submit Release
DHHR Highlights Mental Health Ombudsman as Part of Mental Health Month

As part of Mental Health Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of the Office of the Mental Health Ombudsman, a unit within DHHR’s Office of Inspector General that promotes the safety, well-being, and rights of consumers in behavioral health facilities across the state of West Virginia.


“Anyone who has a complaint about the delivery of behavioral health services in West Virginia is encouraged to contact the Office of the Mental Health Ombudsman,” said Rick Dempsey, Mental Health Ombudsman Director. “Our team will work to find a resolution, or help point individuals in the right direction, to ensure individuals receive the services they need.”

The Office of the Mental Health Ombudsman can mediate or advocate on behalf of citizens, consult with providers about policies, practices, and procedures, collect and analyze information, conduct reviews, review serious injuries, examine records, visit programs and hospitals, recommend corrective actions, issue reports, and monitor results.

