Renowned Fashion Boutique & Coffee Lounge in West Hollywood Closes, Contents up for Auction.
This is a very rare and great opportunity for fashion enthusiasts, business owners, and the general public”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned Marcell Von Berlin Flagship Store and Coffee Lounge in West Hollywood announces it has officially closed and is putting the contents up for auction. The Flagship Store, a West Hollywood favorite, became a symbol of cutting-edge design and a meeting point for fashion enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike. Its doors, however, have closed, marking the end of an era.
Marcell Von Berlin, a brand celebrated for its powerful silhouettes, unique statement prints, and transcending luxury cultism, has ceased operations. The brand, known for blurring the lines between the two vibrant cities of Berlin and Los Angeles, was the brainchild of founder and creative director Marcell Pustul. His designs, a blend of the electric charm of Berlin and the refreshing West Coast spirit, gained notoriety and were worn by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, and others.
In a message on the Marcell Von Berlin website, the team writes: "Dear valued customers, We would like to thank you for being supporters of our brand. Marcell Von Berlin has ceased all operations. Current online orders are being fulfilled as usual - access to the online store is restricted for new orders. Please take care and we hope to see you in a new venture. Warm regards, Marcell Von Berlin Team."
Marcell Pustul has a GoFundMe page set up which states "please help me to start my new fashion line. I’m creating this GO Fund Me page to ask you to help me to raise enough money to create my new collection. This money will go towards my new small team, production of the sample collection and collection, new logo design, website, photo shoots, brand ID, legal fees, and the necessary rebranding processes to start again."
The Online Only Auction for the contents of the Marcell Von Berlin Flagship Store will take place on LocalAuctions.com. This short-notice sale is already underway and continues through Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 12pm PT. To view the items in the auction and to see current bid prices, customers can visit the LocalAuctions.com website.
Potential buyers can visit the location at 8619 Melrose Ave. W. Hollywood, CA 90069 during the open house preview on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 11am to 1pm. This presents an incredible opportunity for business owners and the general public alike to acquire items from the flagship store as well as the coffee lounge.
The online auction is open to the public and online registration for the auction is free. All lots have a $5 starting bid. Following the auction, the pick-up times will be Thursday, May 25, 2023, and Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10am to 4pm. As we bid farewell to the Marcell Von Berlin Flagship Store, we also open the door to unique opportunities and a new chapter in West Hollywood's vibrant fashion scene.
