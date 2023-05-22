Submit Release
Microvast Grant Application Rejected by Department of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) commented on the announcement that the Department of Energy will not award a $200 million grant to the company Microvast.

“The Department of Energy has finally retreated from sending U.S. taxpayer dollars to Microvast, an electric vehicle battery company with close ties to Communist China. I’m stunned it took the Biden Administration this long to admit the obvious: no company beholden to Communist China should be considered for U.S. government grants or loans. The administration should immediately reject other applicants with similar ties. It should also overhaul its grant making process and conduct due diligence before issuing press releases.”

Background Information:

On May 18, 2023, ranking member Barrasso introduced the Supporting American Independence in Innovation Act, which would bar the Department of Energy from making financial awards to firms beholden to China.

On May 2, 2023, ranking member Barrasso wrote to Secretary Granholm to request that she reject grant applications by China-connected companies and call for a pre-selection security review process for awardees.

On April 20, 2023, ranking member Barrasso questioned Secretary Granholm regarding the DOE security review process for grant applicants.

On February 21, 2023, ranking member Barrasso wrote to officials at the Department of Energy to clarify the security review process for grant applicants.

On December 15, 2022, ranking member Barrasso wrote to Secretary Granholm regarding the potential award of taxpayer funds to LanzaTech, a company with close ties to Communist China.

On December 7, 2022, ranking member Barrasso wrote to Secretary Granholm regarding the potential award of taxpayer funds to Microvast, a company with close ties to Communist China.

