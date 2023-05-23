Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market: Transforming Data Management in Healthcare

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market1

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cerner, McKesson, Epic Corporation, Medical Information Technology, SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems, CompuGroup Medical, Computer Programs and Systems, Merge Healthcare, Orchard Software.



A Laboratory Information System (LIS) is a software-based system designed to manage and streamline the operations of a clinical laboratory or medical laboratory. It serves as a comprehensive information management tool that supports various functions within the laboratory, including specimen tracking, test ordering and resulting, quality control, data analysis, and reporting. The LIS integrates and automates the workflow and data management processes, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and traceability in laboratory operations.



By automating and centralizing laboratory operations and information management, the LIS helps to improve efficiency, reduce errors, enhance patient safety, and support effective laboratory management. It plays a critical role in ensuring accurate and timely delivery of laboratory test results, facilitating better patient care and supporting clinical decision-making by healthcare professionals.



Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Laboratory Information System (LIS) research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Laboratory Information System (LIS) industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Laboratory Information System (LIS) which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is shown below:

By Product: Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS



By Delivery Mode: On-premise LIS, Web-based LIS, Cloud-based LIS



By Component: Services, Software



By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Cerner, McKesson, Epic Corporation, Medical Information Technology, SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems, CompuGroup Medical, Computer Programs and Systems, Merge Healthcare, Orchard Software.



Important years considered in the Laboratory Information System (LIS) study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Laboratory Information System (LIS) in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Laboratory Information System (LIS) market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Application/End Users

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Laboratory Information System (LIS) (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



