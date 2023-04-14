Disposable Gloves Market Expected to Reach US$ 760 Million by 2025 | CAGR 12.4% [PDF Version]

Disposable Gloves Market in India

Disposable Gloves Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization.



Disposable gloves are single-use gloves made from various materials such as latex, nitrile, or vinyl, that are designed to protect the wearer's hands from contact with potentially infectious substances or hazardous chemicals. They are commonly used in medical and healthcare settings, food handling and preparation, and in other industries where hand protection is necessary.



Disposable gloves come in various sizes and thicknesses, and are usually available in powdered or powder-free forms. Powdered gloves are coated with a fine powder to make them easier to put on and take off, while powder-free gloves do not have any powder and are preferred in certain applications where powder contamination must be avoided.



Disposable Gloves Market Statistics: The global Disposable Gloves market is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



Disposable Gloves Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Disposable Gloves research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Disposable Gloves industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Disposable Gloves which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Disposable Gloves market is shown below:

By Product: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others



By Form: Powdered Gloves and Non-Powdered Gloves



By Application: Medical Gloves and Non-Medical Gloves



By Distribution Channel: Wholesaling & Direct Selling, Medical Store, and Online Store



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon), B. Braun Melsungen, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries, MRK Healthcare, RFB Latex, Primus Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries, Asma Rubber Products, Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals, Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing, Plasti Surge Industries, Safeshield India Rubber Products, Sara Healthcare, and 3P India.



Important years considered in the Disposable Gloves study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Disposable Gloves Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Disposable Gloves Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Disposable Gloves in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Disposable Gloves market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Disposable Gloves market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Disposable Gloves Market

Disposable Gloves Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Disposable Gloves Market by Application/End Users

Disposable Gloves Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Disposable Gloves Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Disposable Gloves Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Disposable Gloves (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Disposable Gloves Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



