Njord oil field ready for another 20 years of service
LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland has officially reopened the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea after improvements were made to the platform and floating storage and offloading unit (FSO).
Thanks to the wide-ranging upgrades to the FSO and platform, field life and production capacity have been further boosted.
Terje Aasland, Minister of Petroleum and Energy: “With the war in Ukraine, the export of Norwegian oil and gas to Europe has never been more important than now. Reopening Njord contributes to Norway remaining a stable supplier of gas to Europe for many years to come.”
Production at the Njord field began in 1997, with an initial field life projected to 2013. The Norwegian energy company Equinor has said that there are still large amounts of oil and gas remaining after systematic work with increased recovery. Njord will also play a role in the production and export of new discoveries in the area.
The platform and FSO were disconnected from the field in 2016 and towed to shore for the intensive upgrades, with production resuming on 27 December 2022.
Grete B. Haaland, senior vice president for Exploration and Production North at Equinor: “This is the first time a platform and an FSO have been disconnected from the field, upgraded and towed back offshore. We have now doubled the field life. It has been a big and demanding job, partly carried out during a pandemic, and I would like to thank everyone involved in preparing Njord for continuing its supply of oil and gas to the market. With the prices we anticipate in the coming years this comprehensive upgrading project will be repaid in just under two years after startup.”
According to the statement from the operator, the benefits don’t stop with the doubling of the field life. It is hoped that production will be doubled, allowing for the production of approximately 250 million more boe – the same volume that Njord has so far produced.
Equinor announced that an upgraded drilling facility will create ten new wells at Njord, with more exploration set to take place close to the field, where discoveries have been made in the past.
Furthermore, there has been a tieback of two new subsea fields, Bauge and Fenja, to Njord. The former, which is operated by Equinor, began production on 8 April, while the latter – operated by Njord’s partner Neptune Energy – came on stream on 27 April. The two fields have a total of 110 million boe in recoverable volumes.
Calls have been made to partially electrify the Njord field, using onshore power transmitted via the Draugen oil field in the Norwegian Sea. This would reduce yearly emissions of CO2 by roughly 130,000 tons.
Though Njord was brought back on stream in late 2022, issues with key processing equipment during the ramp up phase impacted production significantly. According to Neptune Energy, the issues were resolved at the end of March, with production now performing strongly.
Wintershall Dea Norge holds 50% of the Njord licensing, with 27.5% held by operator Equinor Energy and 22.5% belonging to Nepture Energy Norge.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.rigzone.com/news/njord_field_opens_for_20_more_years_of_service-22-may-2023-172832-article/
