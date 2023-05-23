Shoreline Alteration - Protect Aquatic Habitat with a Permit from WSA

CANADA, May 23 - Released on May 23, 2023

With warmer weather on the horizon, cabin owners and recreational boaters will be heading to lakes across Saskatchewan to enjoy the sunshine.

This is a busy time of year for maintenance and improvement projects to recreational properties, and it's also a busy time for the Water Security Agency's (WSA) Aquatic Habitat Protection (AHP) program. WSA is reminding residents to call before doing work near water as you may need an Aquatic Habitat Protection Permit (AHPP).

Permits are intended to minimize development impacts to aquatic ecosystems, also ensuring protection for our province's vibrant and vital habitats and waterways.

Some projects - like installing seasonal/temporary boat docks and boat lifts, or track and dolly systems - do not require an AHPP; however, some projects do, including:

Shoreline stabilization (placing rock riprap, gabion baskets, retaining walls),

Aquatic vegetation removal (i.e., removal of vegetation from in the water),

Vegetation removal along the shoreline (i.e., cutting trees/shrubs),

Access trails to the shoreline,

Boat launch repairs/maintenance, and

Boathouse construction.

Shorelines provide important protection from flood and ice damage, acting as buffer zones between aquatic and dryland areas. They also play a key role in protecting the quality of Saskatchewan's water, and act as diverse habitat to fish, birds and other wildlife and plant species.

This year, WSA is undertaking measures to help reduce the time needed to review projects for clients to help you complete your projects faster, while still ensuring strong safeguards for our province's waterways.

