Governor Newsom Statement on Super Bowl Returning to California in 2026

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement in response to the National Football League (NFL) announcing that Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in The Bay Area.

“California is proud to play host to the Super Bowl when it returns to Levi’s Stadium in 2026. The Bay Area continues to be a destination for the world’s largest sporting events, and we look forward to the opportunity to showcase our state on one of the world’s biggest stages. Congratulations to all who worked so hard to bring the game back to Levi’s Stadium, and along with it, hundreds of millions of dollars for our state’s economy, local businesses, and workers.”

