Author Allen Nance Challenges Traditional Christian Doctrine in New Book
Returning to the roots of the BibleCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual teacher Allen Nance authors an inciting book titled "The Concept of the Trinity is Not Biblical," challenging one of the most widely accepted doctrines of the Christian church. Recently released as of September 2022, Nance unveils the extra-biblical origins of the Trinity doctrine and presents a compelling case for a return to the true teachings of the Bible.
According to Nance, the Trinity doctrine, which posits the existence of three divine entities—God the Father, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit—as one God, is not supported by the Scripture. He highlights that the Bible refers to Jesus solely as "My Son," while Jesus himself refers to God as "My Father." Nance contends that the addition of the Holy Spirit as part of the Trinity is a later development and not in alignment with the original teachings.
With the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Nance delves into the historical roots of the Trinity doctrine, revealing that it was not a part of Judeo/Christian theology at the time the New Testament was written. He poses a thought-provoking question: How could such an erroneous teaching persist for centuries?
With a passion for teaching and many years of experience in both secular and religious education, Nance is uniquely equipped to address the confusion surrounding the Trinity doctrine. Having served as a spiritual leader within his own family and the community, Nance understands the significance of guiding Christian teachers back to a genuine understanding of the Bible as it is written.
"The Concept of the Trinity is Not Biblical" is a timely and thought-provoking book that challenges long-held beliefs, offering readers an opportunity to reexamine their faith and rediscover the true teachings of the Scripture. Nance's extensive experience and deep commitment to the spiritual growth of individuals make this book a must-read for those seeking a deeper understanding of their Christian faith.
Get to know more about author Allen Nance and his Biblical insights on his website at www.thetruthaswritten.com and deduce the Trinity doctrine through “The Concept of the Trinity is Not Biblical,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
