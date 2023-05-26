American IRA Explains Why Investors Like Self-Directed IRA Tax Lien Investing
American IRA recently took to its blog to explain an increasingly popular mode of investing: Self-Directed IRAs for tax liens.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While many investors often think about stocks and bonds when putting aside money for retirement, that’s not all that’s possible. As American IRA recently pointed out on its blog, there are all sorts of options for investors who use Self-Directed IRA investing, which allows investors to make the full use of all of the diversified assets possible through a tax-advantaged retirement account. One of those asset classes is a tax lien. In its recent post, American IRA highlighted why investors often like Self-Directed IRA tax lien investing.
In the post, American IRA first explained what tax lien investing is, and how it works within a Self-Directed IRA. Tax lien investing typically works through a local government, which places a lien on a piece of property when the owner of that property has been too delinquent on paying property taxes. The government then sells this lien to a private party, who then assumes ownership of the debt. In this case, the investor can then collect payments on the debt—or possibly foreclose on the property in the event of non-payment, which means the asset can then turn into a real estate investment. At that point, the investor can decide what to do with the property in question, such as rent it out or sell it to another party.
American IRA noted that one reason investors like these investments is the possibility of high returns—the ability to charge higher interest rates on the debt in question, for example. Individual states typically set limits for these payments, but these limits are also much higher than what the interest rates in the economy at large look like, including the Federal funds rate.
Investors can also use tax liens to diversify a portfolio out of the stock market, which can be an increasing concern for anyone watching what’s going on in the stock market in 2023. However, American IRA notes that it doesn’t offer specific investment advice—though it does offer information about the types of investments possible through Self-Directed IRAs.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com.
About:
"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $700 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability, or reputability of any investment, individual, or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, North Carolina"
