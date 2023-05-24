Versational® launches Project Meeting AI (PM-AI™) to increase project success by 15%

We are thrilled to help eliminate project busywork, improve project velocity and support better decision-making with faster time-to-answer prompting.” — Geof Baker, CEO & Co-Founder, Versational

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versational, a pioneer in AI-powered productivity solutions, announces the launch of their groundbreaking Project Meeting AI (PM-AI™) module. Designed to enhance project collaboration, streamline follow-up tasks and optimize team performance, PM-AI™ sets a new standard in project meeting productivity.

PM-AI™ captures insights with high accuracy, creates team knowledge and generates project reports with very little effort. It tells you what’s important and actionable. In hybrid work environments, PM-AI™ helps to optimize team collaboration by reducing unnecessary meetings and administrative work by 35%.

Project velocity increases by 20% as PM-AI™ improves team decision-making, summarizes recorded meetings in a minute, automates task assignment and identifies issues and risks while keeping stakeholders in the loop.

The Project Management Institute (PMI™) has identified that only 50% of all projects achieve their intended benefits. Studies by the University of Pennsylvania and Goldman Sachs have confirmed that conversation intelligence, generative AI and automation could improve project benefits realization by 15% and eliminate or optimize 30% of all project team activities.

“Our collaboration with project leaders guided us in launching a solution that addresses major unmet needs today. We heard that project leaders would rather spend their time on strategic issues than listening to meeting recordings, reading transcripts or entering data. We are thrilled to help eliminate project busywork, improve project velocity and support better decision-making with faster time-to-answer prompting,” said Geof Baker, CEO & Co-Founder at Versational.

The Versational team spent 6 months working with 48 project leaders to find ways for project teams to increase productivity. They evaluated project activities in agile and waterfall environments spanning different industries such as healthcare, fintech, recruiting, marketing agencies and law firms.

Versational is working with a leading academic institution in AI and business leaders to deliver technologies that enable project teams to achieve their business objectives. For more information, please visit: www.versational.ai