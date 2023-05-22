International Theater Art Festival kicks off in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, May 22 - Tashkent hosts several theater festivals.

One such creative project is the International Theater Art Festival of “Eurasia”, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan.

The main goal of this creative project is the development of international theater cooperation, further strengthening public and cultural-humanitarian ties of Uzbekistan with foreign countries, the friendship, and brotherhood between peoples, formation of a single cultural platform.

Theater groups from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will perform at the festival.

All performances will be reviewed and evaluated by experts in various fields.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan