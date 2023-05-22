The President of Singapore to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, May 22 - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on May 23-25.

In accordance with the program of stay of the President of Singapore, it is planned to hold negotiations at the highest level.

The summit’s agenda includes further development of constructive political dialogue, mutual support within the framework of regional and international organizations, assistance to investment projects involving leading companies and banking institutions of the two countries, and expansion of cultural-humanitarian exchange.

President Halimah Yacob will also hold meetings with the Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, leaders of religious denominations in Uzbekistan, will take part in the opening of the business forum and the presentation of the activities of the joint educational center.

In addition, the President of Singapore will visit the city of Samarkand, where she will become familiar with the rich cultural-historical and civilizational heritage of the ancient center at the intersection of the routes of the Great Silk Road.

It should be noted that the visit of President Halimah Yacob to Uzbekistan is reciprocal. In January this year, the Leader of Uzbekistan paid a state visit to Singapore.

Since the beginning of this year, the mutual trade turnover has grown six times. Singapore has become one of the largest investors in Uzbekistan.

Projects worth $3.8 billion are being implemented in transport, energy, chemical, and textile industries, urban planning, education, and others. Inter-parliamentary exchanges and cultural-humanitarian ties are actively developing.

Source: UzA