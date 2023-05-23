Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,988 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Russian Sanctions

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

05/23/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Russian Sanctions

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding news that he and other attorneys general who condemned the January 6 insurrection and defended the legitimacy of the 2020 election against baseless legal challenges have been banned from Russia and subjected to financial restrictions.

Attorney General Tong has received no formal notification or explanation from Russia beyond news reports of this action. The New York Times quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as stating its targets were “those in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called storming of the Capitol.

“I will defend our country and our democracy against insurrection and sedition every chance I get. These outlandish sanctions are just further evidence of the role Putin has played in destabilizing our democracy and undermining public faith in the legitimacy of our elections. As far as I can tell, those of us on this list were targeted because we stood up to Trump and the terrorists and traitors he enabled when they tried to overturn the election and violently seize control of our government,” said Attorney General Tong. "The Russian government targeting Connecticut's Attorney General with sanctions is beyond absurd, to be sure. But this action also reflects how desperate the Putin regime is to infect disinformation into every level of government in America, to legitimate their murderous war on the Ukrainian people, and prop up their pro-Russia puppets and assets in our country."

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Russian Sanctions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more