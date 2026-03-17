Press Releases

03/17/2026

Attorney General Tong Announces New Developments to Hold Solar Industry Accountable

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced two significant developments in the ongoing state effort to hold bad actors and problem companies in the solar industry accountable following numerous consumer complaints regarding multiple companies. Attorney General Tong announced an investigation into SunStrong Management LLC following dozens of consumer complaints, as well as a $100,000 settlement resolving an investigation into Spruce Power 3, LLC, a solar servicing company.

The settlement with Spruce Power resolves an investigation into the solar servicing company triggered by multiple complaints about billing, customer service, warranty issues, and other concerns. The complaints peaked between 2021 and 2023 when Spruce acquired a portfolio of solar contracts from NRG Energy and was ill-prepared to manage the transition. In addition to a $100,000 payment, the settlement commits the company to refunds of improper charges and a series of reforms to ensure timely responses to consumer questions and complaints and improved billing practices. The Office of the Attorney General filed the stipulated judgment in Hartford Superior Court on March 12 and will seek court approval.

SunStrong is a solar company that manages loans, leases and power purchase agreements from solar companies that entered bankruptcy, such as Sunnova and SunPower. Since SunStrong began managing these contracts in 2024 and 2025, the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection have jointly received approximately 65 consumer complaints. Consumers have complained that the company is failing to uphold warranties, not responding to consumer complaints, and charging consumers a $10 monthly fee to receive data regarding their solar system’s production.

In a civil investigative demand sent to SunStrong on Friday, February 27, Attorney General Tong sought comprehensive records regarding the transfer of systems from the bankrupt Sunnova and SunPower to SunStrong, terms and conditions, information regarding quality control monitoring and mechanisms, consumer complaints, contracts and other information.

“Electric bills are through the roof right now and it makes sense that many homeowners are looking to solar to save money. But these are often long-term, complex purchase and lease agreements, and homeowners should take their time and carefully vet any deal before signing,” said Attorney General Tong. “SunStrong and Spruce both took over contracts from other solar companies, and they both had obligations to do right by their new customers. These latest actions are part of our ongoing work to ensure honest and fair service for solar customers, and we will not hesitate to use the full weight of our law enforcement authority to protect homeowners.”

"We always encourage consumers to do their research before signing a solar contract, just as they would with any other home improvement project," said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. "But in this case, unfortunately, consumers weren't given the option to do their own research as their contracts were taken over by a new company that isn't living up to their obligations. These issues can be costly, time consuming and frustrating for consumers. Thank you to the Attorney General and his team for looking into these allegations on behalf of Connecticut consumers who deserve better from the companies they do business with."

Attorney General Tong has heard recently from multiple legislators who have also received complaints from constituents regarding bad actors and problem companies in the solar industry.

“It is completely unacceptable for Connecticut residents to pay for solar services they never received,” Sen. Jason Perillo said. “Families made these investments in good faith, expecting the work to be completed and the company to stand behind its commitments. Instead, many have been left in the dark. That’s not right. Our job now is to make sure these residents are made whole and to pursue accountability for companies that take people’s money and fail to deliver the services they promised.”

"I am grateful that Attorney General Tong is cracking down and holding deceptive solar companies accountable for their lack of response, inflexibility, and failure to support customers who are trying in good faith to resolve their payment obligations," said Rep. Chris Poulos. "Too many families are left in limbo, unable to reach anyone for help while still facing mounting financial uncertainty. Consumers deserve transparency, responsiveness, and fair treatment. I am thankful that the Attorney General is stepping in to investigate these practices and stand up for residents who simply want answers and a path forward."

This is the latest in a series of actions Attorney General Tong has taken regarding unfair solar panel sales, marketing, and finance tactics. In 2024, he reached a $20,000 settlement with EnergyBillCruncher.com, resolving an investigation regarding false claims on social media. EnergyBillCruncher is a referral service that generates leads for solar installers.

Also in 2024, a Hartford Superior Court judge imposed a $5 million stipulated judgment against Vision Solar, settling the lawsuit brought by the Office of the Attorney General over high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations, delays and unpermitted work. Because Vision Solar has filed for bankruptcy, the company will not have sufficient assets to pay the judgment. Relatedly, Attorney General Tong has opened investigations into Vision Solar’s financing partners, certain of which are ongoing, and in 2025 reached a settlement with the largest one, Dividend Finance, requiring it to provide relief to its Vision Solar borrowers who were defrauded. Attorney General Tong has also sued SunRun Inc., SunRun Installation Services, Bright Planet Solar, Inc., Elevate Solar Solutions LLC and salespeople Dakota Grumet and Sierra Howes alleging deceptive, unfair and otherwise unlawful sales of solar panel systems, including locking consumers into long-term contracts without consent by various means, and impersonating consumers.

In 2022, Attorney General Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced an investigation and enforcement action against Solar Wolf Energy over failures to complete, or even begin, promised work. Solar Wolf is currently blocked from doing business in Connecticut as a result of a court order and has since filed for bankruptcy.

Assistant Attorneys General Michael Nunes, Joseph Gasser, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section are assisting the Attorney General in these matters.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov