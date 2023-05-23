HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

VYVGART (Vyvgart alfa-fcab)

(viv’ gart)

Argenx BV

Approval date: December 17, 2021

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

VYVGART is a drug for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients. It is to be used by patients whose blood has antibodies against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR).

Myasthenia gravis is a rare disease that causes weakness in muscles especially those muscles that control the eyes, face, mouth, throat, and limbs.

How is this drug used?

A healthcare provider injects VYVGART directly into the bloodstream through a needle in the vein. This is known as an intravenous, or IV infusion. It takes about 60 minutes to receive a VYVGART infusion.

VYVGART is given once per week for four weeks (called a treatment cycle). If a patient experiences return of his or her symptoms or worsening of symptoms, then the patient may be eligible to receive another treatment cycle at least 50 days after the last dose of VYVGART.

The amount of drug used depends on the patient’s weight.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved VYVGART based on evidence from Trial 1 in 167 patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. The trial was conducted at 56 sites in 15 countries in Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, the Russian Federation, Serbia, and the USA.

What are the benefits of this drug?

The patients who received VYVGART experienced less weakness affecting their activities of daily living compared to those receiving the placebo infusions.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The table below summarizes the efficacy results for the patients who were evaluated in a clinical trial of VYVGART. The primary outcome of the trial was percentage of patients who showed response to VYVGART as measured by a scale called the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) scale. The MG-ADL measures how patients feel about the effect of the disease on their daily activities. A total score ranges from 0 to 24. Higher scores represent greater severity of disease. Table 1: MG-ADL Responders in the AChR-Ab Seropositive Population During Cycle 1 Vyvgart

(N=65) Placebo

(N=64) Vyvgart vs Placebo Odds Ratio (95% CI) P-value n (%) 44 (67.7) 19 (29.7) 4.95 (2.21, 11.53) <0.0001 Figure 1 shows the average change in total MG-ADL over time from the start of the treatment cycle. The last dose of the treatment was given at Week 4. The bottom curve shows the response in VYVGART-treated patients. Figure 1: Average Change in Total MG-ADL from the Beginning of Treatment Over Time

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : The majority of patients in the trial were female because myasthenia gravis affects females more frequently than males. VYVGART worked similarly in males and females.

: The majority of patients in the trial were female because myasthenia gravis affects females more frequently than males. VYVGART worked similarly in males and females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how VYVGART worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how VYVGART worked among races could not be determined. Age: VYVGART worked similarly in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 2 summarizes the results for subgroup analyses among sex, race, and age. VYVGART worked similarly in patients younger and older than age 65, and in males and females. Differences in how well the drug worked among races could not be determined because of the small number of patients in some racial categories. Table 2: Subgroup Analysis of MG-ADL Responders During Cycle 1 Vyvgart

n/N (%) Placebo

n / N (%) Difference in Response

% (95% CI) Age group 18 to <65 years 49/73 (67.1) 30/69 (43.5) 23.6 (7.7; 39.5) ≥65 years 8/11 (72.7) 1/14 (7.1) 65.6 (36.0; 95.2) Sex Female 44/63 (69.8) 23/55 (41.8) 28.0 (10.7; 45.3) Male 13/21 (61.9) 8/28 (28.6) 33.3 (6.7; 60.0) Race Black or African American 3/3 (100) 1/3 (33.3) 66.7 (13.3; 100) Asian 4/9 (44.4) 3/7 (42.9) 1.6 (-47.4; 50.6) White 47/69 (68.1) 26/72 (36.1) 32.0 (16.4; 47.6) Other 3/3 (100) 1/1 (100) -

What are the possible side effects?

VYVGART may increase the risk for infections. VYVGART is associated with hypersensitivity reactions including rash, angioedema, and dyspnea.

The most common side effects of VYVGART are respiratory tract infection, headache, urinary tract infection, and paresthesia (numbness, tingling).

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? The table below summarizes most common adverse events that occurred in Trial 1. Table 3. Adverse Reactions Occurring in in ≥ 5% and More Frequently than in Placebo in Trial 1 Adverse reaction VYVGART

(N=84)

% Placebo

(N=83)

% Respiratory tract infection 33 29 Headache1 32 29 Urinary tract infection 10 5 Paresthesia2 7 5 Myalgia 6 1 1Headache includes migraine and procedural headache.

2Paresthesia includes oral hypoesthesia, hypoesthesia, and hyperesthesia. Source: VYVGART Prescribing Information

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females with the exception of urinary tract infection, which occurred more frequently in females.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females with the exception of urinary tract infection, which occurred more frequently in females. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects between different age groups could not be determined because of the overall small number of patients in the trial.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? The table below summarize the occurrence of the most common adverse reactions by sex. Table 2. Frequency of Common TEAEs in Trial 1 by Sex Preferred Term Vyvgart Placebo Female

N=63

n (%) Male

N=21

n (%) Female

N=55

n (%) Male

N=28

n (%) Bronchitis 4 (6) 0 1 (2) 0 Myalgia 2 (3) 1 (5) 1 (2) 0 Headache 2 (3) 2 (10) 1 (2) 0 Upper Respiratory Tract Infection 4 (6) 3 (14) 1 (2) 0 Urinary Tract Infection 8 (13) 0 2 (4) 0 Source: FDA Review.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many men and women were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the side effects and efficacy of VYVGART.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Safety Population)

Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in Trial 1 which was used to evaluate the side effects and efficacy of VYVGART.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Safety Population)

Adapted from FDA Review

Table 3. Demographics of Trial by Race

Race Number of Patients Percentage of Patients White 141 84 Asian 16 10 Black or African American 6 4 American Indian or Alaska Native 2 1 Multiple 1 1 Not Reported 1 1

Adapted from FDA Review

The figure below summarizes how many patients by age were in the trial used to evaluate the side effects and efficacy of VYVGART.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Safety Population)

Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Demographic data for the safety population is presented in Table 4. Table 4. Demographic Characteristics (Safety Population) Demographic Parameters EFG 10 mg/kg

N=84

n (%) Placebo

N=83

n (%) All

N=167

n (%) Sex Female 63 (75) 55 (66) 118 (71) Male 21 (25) 28 (34) 49 (29) Age (years) Mean (SD) 46 (14) 48 (15) 47 (15) Median 45 46 45 Min, Max 19, 78 19, 81 19, 81 Age Group (years) 18 - <65 years 73 (87) 69 (83) 142 (85) >=65 years 11 (13) 14 (17) 25 (15) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 2 (2) 0 2 (1) Asian 9 (11) 7 (8) 16 (10) Black or African American 3 (4) 3 (4) 6 (4) Multiple 1 (1) 0 1 (1) Not Reported 0 1 (1) 1 (1) White 69 (82) 72 (87) 141 (84) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 7 (8) 2 (2) 9 (5) Not Hispanic or Latino 69 (82) 73 (88) 142 (85) Not reported 0 1 (1) 1 (1) Region Japan 8 (10) 7 (8) 15 (9) Rest of World 51 (61) 61 (73) 112 (67) United States 25 (30) 15 (18) 40 (24) Body Mass Index (kg/m2) Mean (SD) 29 (8) 28 (6) 28 (7) Median 28 28 28 Min, Max 17, 65 17, 44 17, 65 Adapted from FDA Review

How were the trials designed?

The efficacy and safety of VYVGART were established in one randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The trial evaluated VYVGART for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients whose blood had antibodies against the acetylcholine receptor (AChR).

Patients were randomized to receive VYVGART 10 mg/kg or placebo intravenous infusion once per week for four weeks (called a treatment cycle). Patients could receive additional treatment cycles if needed depending on their response to the treatment. There were at least 50 days between treatment cycles. The primary efficacy endpoint was the comparison of the percentage of responders on the Myasthenia Gravis-Specific Activities of Daily Living scale (MG-ADL), a scale that assesses the impact of gMG on daily function, during the first treatment cycle between patients who received VYVGART and patients who received placebo. Responders were defined as patients who had at least a 2-point improvement in the total MG-ADL score that lasted for at least 4 weeks and started no later than 1 week after the last infusion of the treatment cycle.

