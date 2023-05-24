CREATIVE HEIGHTS ENTERTAINMENT WINS AT PRESTIGIOUS 44TH TELLY AWARDS FOR "FESTIVALS"
The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Jaswant Dev Shrestha truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Creative Heights Entertainment celebrates a remarkable achievement with its acclaimed docu-series "Festivals" winning a prestigious Telly Award. The 44th annual edition of The Telly Awards, themed "Break through the static," received an impressive number of submissions, nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe, the highest in a decade. Among the submissions were remarkable works from the US, Middle East, UK, Canada, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sweden, New Zealand, Jamaica, and South Africa. The recognition from The Telly Awards reaffirms Creative Heights Entertainment's dedication to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and embracing innovative techniques.
"The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," commented Sabrina Dridje, Executive Director of The Telly Awards. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."
At the helm of "Festivals" was Jaswant Dev Shrestha, an exceptional talent who served as the writer, editor, director, and producer for all five captivating episodes. Jaswant's passion for exploring the myths, legends, and ancient traditions of Nepal shines through in this visually stunning docu-series, which also provides an immersive experience of the diverse cultures and mystical inspirations of the Nepalese people.
The success of "Festivals" can be attributed to the collaborative efforts and creative contributions of the talented individuals involved. Dani Jae leads as the engaging host, while Andre Barros and Sagar Shah Nj provide captivating musical compositions. Andre Tavares expertly handles the sound mixing, while Bikram Shrestha showcases his photographic prowess. Additional camera work was skillfully executed by Akbar Khan and Artwork by Anup Giri.
"Festivals" was awarded alongside giant TV networks Warner Bros., Discovery Channel, NBC News, MSNBC, PBS, and Al Jazeera English. This recognition among industry giants further highlights the exceptional quality and impact of the series. The Telly Award win for "Festivals" further solidifies the company's position as a trailblazer in the industry. With a commitment to innovative storytelling techniques, Creative Heights Entertainment strives to create narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.
About Creative Heights Entertainment:
Creative Heights Entertainment, an Emmy Award-winning production company, is renowned for its dedication to delivering engaging and thought-provoking content. With a focus on powerful storytelling and innovative visual techniques, the company strives to create captivating narratives that leave a lasting impact on audiences.
About The Telly Awards:
Established in 1979, The Telly Awards is the premier international award honoring video and television excellence across all screens. The Telly Awards annually receives thousands of entries from around the world and celebrates the achievements of the industry's most talented creators, recognizing outstanding work that breaks through the static and stands out.
