Surfactants Market Industry Leaders Unveiled: Comprehensive Analysis of Top Manufacturers

Surfactants Market Type

The anionic segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global surfactants market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anionic segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global surfactants market, owing to the upsurge in consumption of consumer products, such as shampoo, hand wash, bathing gels, toothpaste, soaps, and detergents. However, the amphoteric segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% through 2027, due to rise in income in the emerging economies of India & China and increased demand for personal care & household detergent products.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/302

The personal care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for surfactants from the personal care applications such as hair care, skincare, oral care, and toiletries. However, the household detergents segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global surfactants market, due to the increase in awareness among people regarding personal hygiene and other cleaning processes for household applications.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the surfactants market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The global surfactants market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of key players and the availability of the manufacturing facilities in these countries.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Nouryon, Stepan Company, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Lonza Group, and Kao Corporation. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

According to the report, the global surfactant industry garnered $41.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the surfactants market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Low prices & easy availability of surfactants, increased use of surfactants in household detergents, and wide range of applications have boosted the growth of the global surfactants market. However, volatility in raw material prices and environmental issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, usage of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome and growing market of personal care products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/302

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.