Centerm launches new products Q7 Smart POS and B70 Linux POS in Seamless 2023

FUZHOU, CHINA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Centerm, a core subsidiary of Star-net Group(SZ.002396), launched new products Q7 smart POS and B70 Linux POS in Seamless 2023. Its booth no. is 20, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 - 3 & Trade Arena, DWTC.

Centerm is the core subsidiary of Star-net Group(SZ.002396), founded in 2002, one of the world's most significant payment device and solution providers.

Centerm is committed to producing various advanced products and comprehensive services to build a payment bridge between multiple customers and merchants in different business payment environments, from retail, restaurant, transportation, and other customer-facing scenarios. Based on strong R&D capabilities and supply chain systems, Centerm's product family includes mPOS, miniPOS, smart POS, intelligent cash registers, and other payment solutions.

With the increase in international market share, Centerm has carried out far-reaching strategic layouts worldwide. Therefore, Centerm invites professional partners, agents, distributors, customers, Etc., to join the future of the payment industry.

Please join this great event and spread the word on the next-generation payment era and transform interested parties' engagement in retail.
https://www.pos.centerm.net/
https://pos.centerm.com/

Fujian Centerm Information Co.,Ltd.
Jessy
+ +852 26535846
email us here

