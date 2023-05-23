Idaho’s Number One Builder is Expanding.

/EIN News/ -- Meridian, Idaho, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, a leading home builder in Idaho and recently ranked 55th in the nation, is excited to announce its ambitious plans for 2023 and is seeking to hire dedicated Trade Partners and construction managers to join their team as they look to build up their inventory of homes.

In light of the ever-changing market dynamics, CBH is adjusting and adapting to handle any uncertainties that arise within the industry. Currently, they remain resolute in their commitment to continued growth and success. With an unwavering vision for 2023, CBH aims to build 600 new homes in the next three months, a significant increase from the 90 homes that they currently have listed for sale. Recognizing that the only way to navigate through the challenges of the market is to build their way out. CBH Homes is on the hunt for Trade Partners to join forces and make this vision a reality.

As evidence of CBH Homes' determination and leading position in the industry, they have pulled an impressive 430 permits this year alone, a remarkable 300% more than any other builder. Their goal is to create a vast inventory of homes promptly and efficiently, maintaining the strong momentum they have achieved thus far.

“It’s a new market and a new us. While some are concerned with the current situation and holding back, CBH has been hitting record sales and we are here to keep the momentum going,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

With a strong sense of urgency and a shared commitment to success, CBH Homes humbly calls upon trade partners to join forces and elevate their collective efforts. By working together, CBH Homes aims to surpass their previous records, initiating more construction starts and achieving faster project completions than ever before.

Corey Barton, Owner and President of CBH Homes, expresses his vision, stating, "We need your help, and we're ready to bring you more work. Together, we can overcome the challenges of the market and accomplish extraordinary things."

Trade Partners and construction managers are encouraged to seize this remarkable opportunity to collaborate with CBH Homes. By joining forces with CBH Homes, Trade Partners will have the chance to contribute to the growth of a prominent brand while showcasing their expertise and craftsmanship.

For those interested in becoming a Trade Partner or construction manager with CBH Homes, please visit cbhhomes.com/careers/ for further details on available opportunities.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #55 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com