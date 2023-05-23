Logan University Announces $30,000 Scholarships for Canadian Doctor of Chiropractic Students

Logan University is offering the Canadian Financial Relief Scholarship for qualified Canadian students interested in earning a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Logan University is now offering the Canadian Financial Relief Scholarship for qualified Canadian students interested in earning a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. The scholarship applies a tuition adjustment of $3,000 per trimester, equating to an overall scholarship of $30,000.

According to the Government of Canada’s employment projections, career prospects for chiropractors are ranked as good and very good across the country’s most populated provinces. This is driven by consumer demand for chiropractic care to address musculoskeletal disorders, which is projected to affect up to 15 million Canadians by 2021, according to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

“Logan’s team made my transition from Canada so easy. The helpful staff, good atmosphere on campus and the assurance that Logan will prepare me for the Canadian board exams were important elements of my decision,” said first trimester student Gordon Clark from Oshawa, near Toronto.

This opportunity is only available to a limited number of Canadian citizens looking to enroll in Logan University’s Doctor of Chiropractic program. More enrollment information here.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, masters and bachelor degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu.