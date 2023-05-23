Western States Lodging Management & Development and Nxt Property Management Expand and Relocate to New Office Space
SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Western States Lodging & Management and its subsidiaries - Legacy Retirement Communities and Nxt Property Management - are excited to announce their growth and relocation to a new office space, marking a significant milestone in their continued success in the hospitality, senior living, and property management and development industries.
The decision to expand and move to a larger office comes because of the company’s steady growth and increasing client base. The new office situated in the River Park Corporate Center - a central location near the Jordan River Parkway Trail, restaurants, and entertainment - will provide a more spacious and efficient workspace to accommodate the expanding teams and enhance collaboration between business lines.
The move to the new office reflects Western States Lodging Management & Development and Nxt Property Management's commitment to providing exceptional service and further strengthening their position as leading players in the hospitality, senior living and property management and development sector. The larger space will enable the teams to continue delivering top-notch services and support to their valued clients, guests, and residents.
"We are thrilled to announce the expansion and relocation of our offices," said Paul Fairholm, President, and CEO at Western States Lodging Management. "This move represents a significant milestone in our growth journey and underscores our commitment to excellence. With the new office, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our associates, customers, and business partners in an enhanced work environment."
The new office boasts state-of-the-art facilities and modern amenities, fostering a productive and collaborative atmosphere. It is designed to accommodate growing teams and support their ongoing success in delivering exceptional management and development services. The move aligns with Western States Lodging Management and Nxt Property Management's vision of providing superior experiences for our associates, customers, and business partners.
"We are excited about this expansion as it allows us to better serve our clients and support the continued growth of our business," said Fairholm, "Our new office space reflects our commitment to our mission of Serving You Like Family and living our Personal Touch culture and values. We look forward to leveraging this move to further elevate our service offerings and solidify our position as industry leaders."
Western States Lodging Management, Legacy Retirement Communities, and Nxt Property Management are eager to welcome clients, partners, and stakeholders to their new office and are confident that the upgraded workspace will enhance their overall business operations and service delivery capabilities.
