Registration for “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” Activity Series is open

MACAU, May 23 - On the occasion of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” on 10 June this year, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will host a series of exciting activities. Different types of thematic workshops will be held at various cultural facilities in Macao, showcasing the unique appeal of intangible cultural heritage. The Guia Lighthouse, a World Heritage site, will be open to the public with free admission on 10 and 11 June, in a bid to enhance the public’s knowledge of Macao’s cultural heritage.

A number of workshops will be held at cultural facilities from 10 June, including the “Workshop of Dragon Boat Festival Sachet Making” at the Macao Museum Gift Shop, “Lu Ban's Carpentry Workshop – Lu Ban's lock” at the Exhibition Room of Master Lu Ban’s Woodcraft Works, the “Chunambo Wall Workshop” and the “Lingnan Roof Tile Laying Workshop” at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, the “Rubbing Art Workshop” and the “Memo Holder DIY Workshop” at the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the “Clay Music Box Workshop” at the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, and the “Workshop of Scented Moxa Sachet Making” at The House of Macao Literature. Registration for the abovementioned workshops will be made available through the “Activity Application” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from 10am on 24 May. Admission is free. If the number of registrants in the workshops exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Registration for the “Genesis and Spirit – Arts and Crafts Workshops of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage” on 1 and 2 July will be made available from 13 June.

On 10 and 11 June, the Guia Lighthouse will be especially open to the public from 10am to 5:30pm, and the Macao Museum will also be open to residents and tourists with free admission during the opening hours from 10am to 6pm. Guided tours are available at The House of Macao Literature from 3pm to 4pm on 11 and 18 June and are also available at various heritage sites on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, as the highlight in celebration of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, the “Genesis and Spirit – Showcase of Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage”, presented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, co-organised by the Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Centre and supported by the Galaxy Entertainment Group, will present the cultural appeal and unique intangible cultural heritage of Hainan Province through a series of activities from 30 June, including the folk costumes show of the Li ethnic group, traditional performing arts showcase, Qiong opera performances and arts and crafts workshops.

The “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” originates from the former designation of “Cultural Heritage Day”. According to the directive from the State Council of China, the “Cultural Heritage Day” has been celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June since 2006. In 2017, the “Cultural Heritage Day” was renamed “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” with the aim of strengthening public awareness of the importance of safeguarding cultural and natural heritage.

For more information about the activities celebrating the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, please visit the website at www.icm.gov.mo/chd or follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and “IC Art” page on Facebook.