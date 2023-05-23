Chinese navy ship visits Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, May 23 - ĐÀ NẴNG — A Chinese Navy training ship, Qi Jiguang (No 83), with 476 sailors and trainees, began a two-day visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng under the bilateral cooperation between Việt Nam and China on Tuesday.

The ship, under commander lieutenant general Su Yingsheng, received a warm welcome from representatives of the city’s People’s Committee, Naval Region 3, the border guard force and the military zone 5 at the Tiên Sa Port.

Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Đà Nẵng, Dong Biyou and representative of the Chinese Embassy Xin Hui also joined the reception.

Chinese sailors on the ship will have sports exchange with the Vietnamese navy force Naval Region 3 and visit destinations in the city.

It expects to leave the city’s Tiên Sa Port on May 25.

This is the first visit by a Chinese navy ship to the central city.

The visit is expected to help consolidate and beef up the friendship between Việt Nam and China in general and the relationship between their naval forces in particular.

Last week, two Indian Navy ships, guided missile destroyer INS Delhi and multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura, also paid a friendly visit to the city.

Ship 20 of Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172, together with a delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy (VPN), joined the international multilateral activities in Malaysia and Indonesia last Sunday. — VNS