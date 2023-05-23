Turkeyana; A name of health and beauty in Turkey

Hair Transplant, Aesthetic Dentistry, Plastic Surgeries in Turkey located in Ataköy Marina on an area of ​​6 thousand square meters, consists of 98 separate examination and operation rooms. Since 2012, Operating in Istanbul Welcoming Patients from 87 Countries All Around the World

BAKıRKöY, İSTANBUL, TURKEY, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The catalyst to Turkeyana’s success is the very understanding of beauty. The main reason for Turkeyana’s ongoing progress is its capability to comprehend the need for beauty, and it can affect the lives of people surrounding attractiveness they want to achieve through working on their appearance.

Accepting Beauty Challenges

In the last 10 to 20 years, the beauty industry and beauty standards changed really quickly. The meaning of beauty is not the same anymore. Different people prefer different beauty benchmarks, and Turkeyana completely understands these differences and needs. Therefore Turkeyana has made sure in every possible way to accept these challenges and deliver what patients require from a clinic like Turkeyana.

Since 2012

Starting in 2012, Turkeyana started off as a brand that serves patients not only from Turkey but globally. To this date, Turkeyana welcomed patients from 87 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, and, of course, Europe. Here it is today, known as one of the top-listed brands, working in the field of medical tourism in Turkey. The journey from 2012 to 2023 has been long, and it has seen ups and downs of every kind, but it stood firm, keeping work ethics and determination not to give up. Especially, at the time of the pandemic and with the risk of a similar situation in the future, Turkeyana makes sure everything goes according to health protocols.

Being part of Istanbul’s heart

Turkeyana understands the significance of the environment, ambiance, and impact of the location of the clinic. Therefore, to make the experience of our patients better and more luxurious, it located itself right in the heart of Istanbul. Turkeyana is located in the Marina, Ataköy. It is surrounded by the mesmerizing marina that shines under the sun, and the view goes as far as your sight. Apart from the visible beauty, the location also enables people to easily reach the clinic through any means of transport, bus, train, or boat. Each of the means of transport is 2 to 15 mins away from the clinic. Moreover, including Turkeyana Lounge, a luxurious cafe for our patients, many food brands are just around the corner. Hence, the infrastructure of Turkeyana surpasses many other clinics.

What does it do?

Turkeyana is a leading brand in aesthetic surgeries and treatments. Reconstructive plastic surgeries, cosmetic plastic surgeries, aesthetic and non-aesthetic dentistry, hair transplantation, and, of course, non-invasive cosmetic treatments, Turkeyana has been providing these services since its commencement. It has never failed to disappoint its patients. The reason behind the growth of Turkeyana and its successful results is the highly experienced medical team for each department and the cutting-edge technology used during the procedure.

Let Us Take You To Turkeyana | Turkeyana | Turkey | Aesthetics