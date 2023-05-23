India Specialty Drug Distribution Market Report 2023 – 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India specialty drug distribution market recorded a revenue of US$ 2,045.35 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,997.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period 2023–2031.
According to the analysis of Astute Analytica, Specialty therapies currently account for more than one-third of the market and are growing faster than the overall market. This covers both chronic and urgent diseases and drugs. In order to strike a balance between scale and short-term earnings, mass therapy players must strategically target lower levels of the physician pyramid in order to maintain this expansion. Players in the field must also pick up new abilities, such as collaborating with payers and providers to cut treatment costs overall.
Building specialized generics pipelines are Indian pharmaceutical enterprises that concentrate on US generics. The move into specialty drugs by Indian drug companies has been accelerated by price erosion brought on by growing competition in the USA. Indian generic medicine producers are phasing out some medication portfolios and concentrating on developing specialty drugs that are distinctive, including biosimilars, as a result of the erosion of generic drug pricing in the USA. Indian pharmaceutical businesses are advancing up the value chain and becoming sophisticated generic manufacturers with top-notch R&D facilities. Many companies have a robust pipeline of pending ANDAs, including an increasing number of complicated generics.
The prevalence of non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and a variety of cardiovascular conditions has increased the demand for specialized drugs, which has, in turn, boosted the hospital drug sector. For instance, the NCBI estimates that one in nine Indians will get cancer at some point in their lives. The most common cancers in men and women, respectively, were lung and breast cancers. In addition, as anti-parasitic drugs are necessary for the effective management of these illnesses, the increased prevalence of parasitic infections has also contributed to the rise in pharmaceutical demand.
Full-Line Wholesaler Generating the Highest Market Revenue Share
As per the estimation of Astute Analytica, full-line wholesalers are generating the highest market revenue in the specialty drug distribution market. With an annual growth rate of 10%, the Indian pharmaceutical sector is among those with the quickest expansion rates worldwide. Two generics firms, Dr. Reddy's in India and Aspen in South Africa, both saw double-digit growth, which is largely responsible for this excellent expansion.
The growth reason for full-line wholesalers is that they have the resources and infrastructure necessary to acquire and distribute these medications on a global scale while maintaining predetermined standards and ensuring fast delivery.
Oncology Segment to Record the Highest Revenue Share From 2023 To 2031
From 2023 to 2031, the oncology segment is likely to expand at the highest growth rate of the India specialty drug distribution market. This is owing to an increase in cancer incidence and a need for specialized care. For instance, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) recently permitted Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to start phase 1 clinical trials in India for a novel chemical intended for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Hospital Pharmacies are Popular Drug Distribution Channel Among Companies
In 2022, the stockiest/wholesaler segment accounted for a revenue share of 48.4% of the specialty drug distribution market in India. On the other hand, the hospital pharmacies segment will rise at a significant CAGR due to an increase in hospital admissions and the incidence of chronic diseases. For the treatment of extremely acute illnesses, hospital therapy is necessary. The majority of senior hospital patients, however, also suffer from a range of chronic conditions that are unrelated to the primary diagnosis.
Metro and Tier-I to Generate About 30% of the India Drugs Market
Together, the metro and Tier-I segments make up around 30% of the Indian pharmaceutical market. The majority of this segment is devoted to mass treatments. Metro and Tier-I markets have grown at a rate of 14 to 15% over the preceding five years, in line with the overall market.
Major factors driving the growth of India's specialty drug distribution market in Tier-I include: First, due to the world's fast urbanization, 250 million people will move from rural areas to urban centers over the course of the next 20 years, with the bulk of them moving to the top 70 cities. The extent and reach of the medical infrastructure will grow. Among the top 70 cities, corporate hospital chains will expand their hospital network. Innovative solutions will fill the healthcare delivery gaps in Tier-I markets. The top 200 to 250 cities will also see a proliferation of hub and spoke delivery models, expanding access to more complex secondary care operations. Eventually, the proposed steps may result in a considerable increase in compliance. The compliance rates are essentially the same despite diagnostic and treatment rates being 30 to 40% higher in metro areas and Tier I markets than in rural areas.
Top 10 Players Accounted for 22% of the Market Share
According to Astute Analytica's findings, the top 10 players—Ikris Pharma, D. Vijay Pharma, Meher Distributors Pvt. Ltd., Aark Pharmaceuticals, Arlak Biotech, Feron Healthcare, Gaia Pharmaceutical Trade, GNova Biotech, Jay-Pharma, and Pax Healthcare—held more than 22% of the market for the distribution of specialty drugs in India in 2022, and they are likely to maintain that position going forward.
As these businesses expand into new areas and invest in the infrastructure of their supply chains, the trend of growing market concentration among the leading players is anticipated to continue. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce has made it possible for these major firms to connect with more consumers, opening up a lucrative opportunity for them to grow their market share. With new manufacturers entering the market, the battle for market share has risen. These firms include major global corporations like Abbott and Hospira as well as local businesses like Mankind Pharma and Lupin.
Prominent Competitors
3S Corporation
Aark Pharmaceuticals
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Astellas Pharma India Pvt. Ltd.
Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals
Vardhman Health Specialities Pvt. Ltd.
Arlak Biotech
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited
Swisschem Healthcare
Biotic Healthcare
Shubham Pharmaceutical
Cipla
Servocare Lifesciences
D.Vijay Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Divis Laboratories
Sanify Healthcare
Feron Healthcare
Prime Health
Gaia Pharmaceutical Trade
Pax Healthcare
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Novacare
GNova Biotech
Novartis AG
Ikris Pharma
Merck & Co., Inc.
Lupin
IMS Medi
Meher Distributors Pvt. Ltd.
Jay-Pharma
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
By Type
Full line Wholesalers
Specialty Distributors
By Application
Immunology
Hematology
Transplant
Neurology
Multiple Sclerosis
Oncology
Gastroenterology
Orthopedic
Cardiology
Nephrology
Dermatology
Urology
Radiology
Pulmonology
Otorhinolaryngology
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Stockists/Wholesalers
Retailers
Pharmacies
Large Chain
Independent
Online
By Location (Region)
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Others
By Region
North India
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Haryana
Punjab
Rajasthan
Himachal
J&K
South India
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
West India
Gujarat
Goa
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Chhattisgarh
East India
West Bengal
Bihar
Assam
Jharkhand
Odisha
Rest of East India
