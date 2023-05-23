Halal Cosmetics Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics, Golden Rose
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Halal Cosmetics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Global Halal Cosmetics industry. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Golden Rose, Sahfee Halalcare, SAAF international, Sampure, Shiffa Dubai skin care, Ivy Beauty, Mirror and Makeup London, Clara International, Muslimah Manufacturing, PHB Ethical Beauty, Zuii Certified Organics, WIPRO UNZA, Sirehemas & OnePure.
By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Fragrance & Others
Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, Perfumes & Others
Players profiled in the report: Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Golden Rose, Sahfee Halalcare, SAAF international, Sampure, Shiffa Dubai skin care, Ivy Beauty, Mirror and Makeup London, Clara International, Muslimah Manufacturing, PHB Ethical Beauty, Zuii Certified Organics, WIPRO UNZA, Sirehemas & OnePure
Regional Analysis for Global Halal Cosmetics Market includes: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa
The Global Halal Cosmetics Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Global Halal Cosmetics market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.
Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**
Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)
Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)
Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)
Major Highlights from the Global Halal Cosmetics Market factored in the Analysis
Global Halal Cosmetics Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Global Halal Cosmetics market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Global Halal Cosmetics Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.
Major Strategic Global Halal Cosmetics Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Global Halal Cosmetics Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.
What unique qualitative insights are included in Global Halal Cosmetics Market research study?
The Global Halal Cosmetics Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.
Extracts from Table of Contents :
1. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Overview
- Market Snapshot
- Definition
- Product Classification
2. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......
- Market Factors Analysis
3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers
4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Manufacturing Process Analysis
- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
5. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Competition by Manufacturers (2021-2022)
6. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2021-2030)
.......
7. Global Halal Cosmetics Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2023-2030)
8. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Trend by Type {Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, Perfumes & Others}
9. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis by Application {Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Fragrance & Others}
10. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2023E)
- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)
- Connected Distributors/Traders
- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players
